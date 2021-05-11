Exclusive – Mark Millar says Kick-Ass ‘hasn’t come up in conversation’ at Netflix

Kick-Ass is not being considered for a sequel or reboot at Netflix, according to comic book creator Mark Millar.

The character burst into live-action in a 2010 film adaptation starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, which also featured a career-making performance from Chloë Grace Moretz as pint-sized vigilante Hit-Girl.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, Kick-Ass was a surprise hit at the box office and enjoyed a warm reception from critics. But its 2013 sequel didn’t fare so well, effectively stopping the franchise in its tracks.

Following Netflix’s acquisition of Mark Millar’s independent comic book company Millarworld, rumours began to circulate on the internet, suggesting the streamer could reboot the property with a new cast.

However, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Millar debunks these claims and explains that Kick-Ass was not included in 2017’s Millarworld sale, which was estimated to be worth £39-77 million.

He says, “I’ve only got good memories of it [Kick-Ass], but the weird thing is when I sold Millarworld to Netflix, I left Kick-Ass and Kingsman out of the deal. They’re separate, so I still co-own them.

“But Netflix has got me so focused on the 20 franchises they did buy, and getting me to create new ones and sequels and everything, it genuinely hasn’t come up in conversation at all.”

Millar added: “But I do love it, maybe when I’m old, maybe when I’m super old, I’ll get to come back and do it.”

The first collaboration between Millarworld and Netflix since the merger is Jupiter’s Legacy, which debuted on the streaming service last week.

Based on the comic book series of the same name, the show explores the growing rift between the world’s original superheroes and their children as the two generations disagree over how best to keep the world safe.

Jupiter's Legacy is available to stream now on Netflix.