The flashback showed Percy's mother telling Poseidon that she wanted to raise her son among humans rather than send him to Camp Halfblood.

Speaking to TV Line about that scene, actor Stephens said: “It wasn’t some mistake. It was a real connection between these two people. [They] were very much in love with each other, but there was an impossibility that they could be together. This son that they’ve created is this connection between them.”

Here's everything you need to know about Poseidon in Percy Jackson and the Olympians and actor Toby Stephens!

Who is Poseidon in Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

Poseidon is Percy's father and the Greek god of the sea, storms, earthquakes, droughts.

He broke an oath with Zeus and Hades by having Percy, a half-blood son, after falling in love with Sally. When Percy was young, Poseidon left and told Sally to send him to Camp Halfblood when he was old enough.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney

Episode 7 might be the first time we've seen Poseidon in person, but his influence has been felt throughout the season.

When Zeus's Master Bolt disappears, the king of Olympus immediately suspects Posideon using Percy to steal it and demands it back by the summer solstice (a deadline Percy missed in the show), threatening all-out war.

Understandably, Poseidon's not too happy and wants an apology from Zeus.

At the end of episode 2, Poseidon makes it clear he's claimed his son when Percy makes it through his first game of Capture The Flag.

Who is Poseidon actor Toby Stephens?

Toby Stephens. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

British actor Toby Stephens is perhaps best known for playing James Bond villain Gustav Graves in the 2002 blockbuster Die Another Day.

The son of Dame Maggie Smith and Sir Robert Stephens, he started his career on stage before he starred in various films and TV series, including the films The Machine, Hunter Killer, 13 Hours, and the Netflix series Lost in Space.

He's even taken on the role of a former Prime Minister, playing Tony Blair in 2016 film The Journey.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to stream on Disney Plus.

