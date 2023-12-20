The title character is joined by trusted friends Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) as he encounters several legendary gods of Olympus – from Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda) to Poseidon (Toby Jones).

If you can't wait to find out what happens next, read on for your full guide to the Percy Jackson and the Olympians release schedule on Disney Plus.

When is Percy Jackson episode 3 out on Disney Plus?

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney Plus

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 3 is available to stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 27th December 2023.

The series launched with a double-bill on Wednesday 20th December, and will follow a weekly release pattern.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians UK release schedule

Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries and Walker Scobell in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney Plus/David Bukach

After dropping two episodes on its launch day, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now set to drop down to a schedule of one episode per week – meaning the series will be on our screens until the end of January.

Check out our full overview of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians release schedule below:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 1 – I Accidentally Vaporise My Pre-Algebra Teacher – Wednesday 20th December 2023 (out now) Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 2 – I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom – Wednesday 20th December 2023 (out now) Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 3 – We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium – Wednesday 27th December 2023 Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 4 – I Plunge to My Death – Wednesday 3rd January 2024 Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 5 – A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers – Wednesday 10th January 2024 Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 6 – We Take a Zebra to Vegas – Wednesday 17th January 2024 Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 7 – We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of – Wednesday 24th January 2024 Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 8 – The Prophecy Comes True – Wednesday 31st January 2024

What is the Percy Jackson and the Olympians release time?

Leah Sava Jeffries plays Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney

It's likely that Percy Jackson and the Olympians will stick to the standard drop time for Disney Plus originals – that being 12am PT, 3am ET and 8am GMT.

That said, the streaming service has strayed away from this formula in the past, with Star Wars series Ahsoka airing in the evening in the United States, which meant an early hours release for us in the UK.

We'll keep an eye on the Percy Jackson timings to see which approach Disney decides to adopt.

How many episodes are in Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

Lin-Manuel Miranda plays Hermes in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney

There are eight episodes in the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

However, creator Rick Riordan is hoping that there will be many more to come, with both the novelist and his fans keen to see the entire saga adapted for the screen across multiple seasons.

Disney Plus is yet to announce whether Percy Jackson and the Olympians will get a season 2.

