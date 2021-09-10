Lucifer season 6 soundtrack: Every song featured in the final episodes
All the hits from the last chapter in the Lucifer saga.
Music has always played a big part in Netflix’s fantasy drama Lucifer, with each season providing a jukebox of tracks both old and new which help add some extra punch to the show’s emotional moments.
On top of that, Tom Ellis has broken into song several times over the course of the show – including in last May’s Lucifer musical episode – providing three more covers in the final season that are sure to please fans of his dulcet tones.
The Lucifer season six soundtrack includes a number of iconic tracks from acts including Simon & Garfunkel, T Rex, and My Chemical Romance, but there are several more obscure choices that you might not be able to identify.
Never fear, as we’ve combed through the final 10 episodes to pick out the showcased tracks, which should help you put together a comprehensive Lucifer playlist to listen to between episodes. Scroll on for all the songs featured.
Episode 1: Nothing Ever Changes Around Here
The Passenger by Iggy Pop
Bad Decisions by Girlhood
Dirty Hands (Gone Mad) by Kendra Dantes
Episode 2: Buckets of Baggage
Way Too Good by Night Panda & BEGINNERS
Hands Out, Head High by BERSERKER, Colin Smith & Dan Krysa
Rise by caxtn
The Lady Is A Tramp by Ella Fitzgerald (cover by Tom Ellis)
Pull Me Under (Deadly Avenger x Si Begg Remix) by Bassline Drift & Deadly Avenger
Conquer by Danger Twins
Episode 3: Yabba Dabba Do Me
Up All Night by George Barnett
Hungry Like The Wolf by Duran Duran
20th Century Boy by T Rex
Bust A Move by Young MC
Change My Image by Cassie
One Thing Leads to Another by The Fixx
Episode 4: Pin The Tail on the Daddy
Rum Drunk by Ms Triniti
No Sleep by Kinder
You Ain’t Woman Enough by Loretta Lynn
Don’t Let Me Go by Cigarettes After Sex
Episode 5: The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar
Trouble’s Coming by Royal Blood
Tangerine by Steady Holiday
SLEEP ON ME by Creams
The Silence by Manchester Orchestra
Episode 6: A Lot Dirtier Than That
Troublemaker by Devon Gilfillian
You Got It by Roy Orbison (cover by Tom Ellis)
Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon & Garfunkel (cover by Tom Ellis)
Episode 7: My Best Fiend’s Wedding
Invincible by The Phantoms
(I Just) Died in Your Arms by Cutting Crew
Queendom by Moana A & Koda Kids
Without You by Air Supply
worship (Savoir Adore Remix) by LACES & Savoir Adore
Episode 8: Save The Devil, Save The World
Take A Few More Steps by Randolph Brown & Co
Found by Jacob Banks
I Just Want to Thank You by Big John Hamilton
Episode 9: Goodbye, Lucifer
Hazy Shade of Winter by The Bangles
Breakout by Deraj
I’m A Queen by SVLT
Time Moves On by Phantom Planet
Unchained Melody (Subway Version) by Mike Yung
Episode 10: Partners ‘Til The End
My Body Is A Cage by Peter Gabriel
Dive by Tom Adams
Champagne Supernova by Scala & Kolacny Brothers
Welcome to the Black Parade by My Chemical Romance
