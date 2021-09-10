Lucifer season 6 soundtrack: Every song featured in the final episodes

Music has always played a big part in Netflix’s fantasy drama Lucifer, with each season providing a jukebox of tracks both old and new which help add some extra punch to the show’s emotional moments.

On top of that, Tom Ellis has broken into song several times over the course of the show – including in last May’s Lucifer musical episode – providing three more covers in the final season that are sure to please fans of his dulcet tones.

The Lucifer season six soundtrack includes a number of iconic tracks from acts including Simon & Garfunkel, T Rex, and My Chemical Romance, but there are several more obscure choices that you might not be able to identify.

Never fear, as we’ve combed through the final 10 episodes to pick out the showcased tracks, which should help you put together a comprehensive Lucifer playlist to listen to between episodes. Scroll on for all the songs featured.

Episode 1: Nothing Ever Changes Around Here

The Passenger by Iggy Pop

Bad Decisions by Girlhood

Dirty Hands (Gone Mad) by Kendra Dantes

Episode 2: Buckets of Baggage

Way Too Good by Night Panda & BEGINNERS

Hands Out, Head High by BERSERKER, Colin Smith & Dan Krysa

Rise by caxtn

The Lady Is A Tramp by Ella Fitzgerald (cover by Tom Ellis)

Pull Me Under (Deadly Avenger x Si Begg Remix) by Bassline Drift & Deadly Avenger

Conquer by Danger Twins

Episode 3: Yabba Dabba Do Me

Up All Night by George Barnett

Hungry Like The Wolf by Duran Duran

20th Century Boy by T Rex

Bust A Move by Young MC

Change My Image by Cassie

One Thing Leads to Another by The Fixx

Episode 4: Pin The Tail on the Daddy

Rum Drunk by Ms Triniti

No Sleep by Kinder

You Ain’t Woman Enough by Loretta Lynn

Don’t Let Me Go by Cigarettes After Sex

Episode 5: The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar

Trouble’s Coming by Royal Blood

Tangerine by Steady Holiday

SLEEP ON ME by Creams

The Silence by Manchester Orchestra

Episode 6: A Lot Dirtier Than That

Troublemaker by Devon Gilfillian

You Got It by Roy Orbison (cover by Tom Ellis)

Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon & Garfunkel (cover by Tom Ellis)

Episode 7: My Best Fiend’s Wedding

Invincible by The Phantoms

(I Just) Died in Your Arms by Cutting Crew

Queendom by Moana A & Koda Kids

Without You by Air Supply

worship (Savoir Adore Remix) by LACES & Savoir Adore

Episode 8: Save The Devil, Save The World

Take A Few More Steps by Randolph Brown & Co

Found by Jacob Banks

I Just Want to Thank You by Big John Hamilton

Episode 9: Goodbye, Lucifer

Hazy Shade of Winter by The Bangles

Breakout by Deraj

I’m A Queen by SVLT

Time Moves On by Phantom Planet

Unchained Melody (Subway Version) by Mike Yung

Episode 10: Partners ‘Til The End

My Body Is A Cage by Peter Gabriel

Dive by Tom Adams

Champagne Supernova by Scala & Kolacny Brothers

Welcome to the Black Parade by My Chemical Romance

