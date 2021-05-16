James Norton on why he keeps working with female creatives: “We need to put our money where our mouth is”

James Norton couldn’t be further from Happy Valley or Grantchester in new HBO/Sky Atlantic drama The Nevers, with the McMafia star playing an ostentatious manipulator in a world of super-powered women set to rewrite the rules of Victorian London.

As Hugo Swann, Norton is debonair, outrageous and a lot of fun – but in real life, the actor says he’d be more likely to be on the side of the “Touched,” even if his dream superpower wouldn’t be much use outside of a kitchen.

We caught up with James last month to find out more, and you can read our conversation below.

Hi James – what can you tell us about The Nevers?

It’s a London Victorian, steampunk mix of worlds and views and tones. I mean, how would you describe it? It’s a genre-bending rollercoaster which will keep you completely guessing. It’s unpredictable. I don’t think I’ve ever seen or been part of anything like it before, which is very exciting.

There’s a group of people, mostly young women, who have been “touched” with these extraordinary, unexplained powers. That is a catalyst for challenging the status quo and the establishment, and society also is turned on its head.

Your character, Hugo Swann, is quite an extreme figure…

He’s a pansexual posh boy who runs this orgy club, and he blackmails his contemporaries. It’s an absolute joy to play. I love being able to let rip, and tap into that dark, wonderful, bawdy side of humanity. We’re all desperate to be Hugo Swann, but we’re all too repressed to actually give it a go. When I read the character description, it said, “All in all, Hugo Swann is just a goddamn delight.” Which is so true [laughs].

In real life, how do you think you’d have coped living in Victorian London?

I’m diabetic, so I’d probably have been a bit screwed with the insulin question. And I’d miss my home comforts. But it would be fun to be part of the crew who bring about the change – one of the revolutionaries, rather than the establishment. If we’re talking about The Nevers, I really hope that I would be blessed with a “turn”, though right now, that’s not on the cards for Hugo.

And what would that “turn” be?

I love fizzy water, so maybe I could dip my finger in water and it turns it fizzy. Is that a bit pathetic? I wouldn’t have to worry about replacing all those Sodastream canisters any more. What a dream! In The Nevers, the powers are quite debilitating and uncomfortable for many. A pinkie-making Sodastream is a safe bet, I’d guess.

The Nevers is led by women. Was that part of what interested you in signing up?

It’s a no-brainer, isn’t it? The reason why one does it is because we should have as many female-driven shows like this as there are male-driven shows. The fact that the situation is normalising is fantastic. To be part of a show that is actually making a positive, proactive step in the right direction, rather than just discussing it, is very important, and I am proud of it, particularly with such incredible actresses at our helm. Laura [Donnelly] is our general, and she’s amazing.

There were a lot of conversations around #MeToo and Black Lives Matter and diversity and inclusivity. We need to put our money where our mouth is, and actually take some action.

In your career, you’ve been in many great female-led dramas like Happy Valley, The Trial of Christine Keeler and Little Women – and now The Nevers. Has that been intentional?

You do keep an eye out… It’s funny, I’ve been asked this a lot. My team, bar one agent, have all been women, pretty much through the whole of my career. And I grew up in a house of strong women, so maybe that informs it. We can talk about it until the cows come home, but how do we actually make a positive, practical difference here, and put these conversations into practice?

It’s not a conscious thing of working with women, but it’s the fact that there are such extraordinary film-makers and actors coming through who are women. It’s a testament to the positive, progressive place we’re finding ourselves in. It’s great.

What do you look for in your collaborators?

Most of the choices I’ve made are based on working with the best people: Sally Wainwright, Greta Gerwig, Sophie Cookson, Andrea Harkin, Agnieszka Holland… They’re just amazing film-makers and actors. That they’re women is almost irrelevant. They were just the best at that time of the choices that were in front of me.

You’ve made six episodes of The Nevers so far, and six more are coming – what can we expect?

It’s so unpredictable and as a result it’s just so brave. That’s what makes the series unique, I think. When you watch episode six, let me know. Your mind will be blown. Ours was blown when we read it, so watching it is going to be an absolutely crazy experience!

This interview is an extended version of a feature in the Radio Times magazine

The Nevers airs on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW from 17th May. Its first run concludes on HBO on May 16. Want something else to watch? Check out our dedicated Sci-Fi and Fantasy pages or our full TV Guide.