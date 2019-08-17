Will there be a second series of McMafia?
Can we expect to see more of Alex Godman on BBC1?
Published: Saturday, 17 August 2019 at 8:27 am
SPOILERS! Do not read on until you have seen the final episode of series one
McMafia’s series one finale certainly leaves room for a second series, with James Norton’s Alex Godman ruthlessly destroying his main opponent, Vadim Kalyagin, and establishing his position as a top Mafioso.
Advertisement
**UPDATE: McMafia renewed for a second series on BBC1**
Find out whether there’s more McMafia in the pipeline, below…
Will there be a series two?
McMafia is a coproduction from the BBC and the US network AMC. According to the BBC, a decision will be made as to whether it will return for another series once the drama has aired in America.
Watch this space – and in the meantime, have a watch of our interview with Misha Glenny, author of the book McMafia.
Advertisement
This article was originally published in February 2018
More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement