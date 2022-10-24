The civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons has truly begun as fire and blood has been shared between the members of the royal family.

The brutal finale of the first season of House of the Dragon has changed House Targaryen forever.

The conflicting sides of Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) will no doubt bring the horrors of war to the Seven Kingdoms.

However, which new faces will grace our screens in the coming episodes of House of the Dragon?

Well, we can look to the source material Fire and Blood by author George R. R. Martin for some potential new arrivals...

**Spoiler warning for the book Fire and Blood and potential spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2**

Which new characters could be in House of the Dragon season 2?

The following characters from the book Fire and Blood have the potential to appear in House of the Dragon season 2 or future seasons.

Prince Daeron Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon HBO

The third son of King Viserys I Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower has yet to appear or even be mentioned in the series.

Initially, it had seemed as though Daeron had been cut when adapting Fire and Blood for television but George R. R. Martin is insisting that we’ll see Daeron and that he is in Oldtown.

In the book, Daeron was serving as a squire to his Hightower relatives in Oldtown before becoming involved in the civil war.

Daeron is a dragonrider and his mount is the dragon Tessarion.

Ser Gwayne Hightower

The son of Ser Otto Hightower and the brother of Queen Mother Alicent Hightower in the book Fire and Blood.

Ser Gwayne was absent from the first season of House of the Dragon, so we do not know if he will appear in the series at all, which could be choosing to show Alicent as an only child.

Having joined his father and sister in King's Landing, Ser Gwayne is later installed as the second-in-command of the City Watch.

Nettles

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon HBO

A bastard of Valyrian descent from the island of Driftmark, Nettles is a foul-mouthed, filthy and fearless young woman who becomes a dragonrider for Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen.

As an illegitimate child of Valyrian descent, Nettles is called a "dragonseed" and goes on to receive a dragon of her own from the Blacks and her mount is Sheepstealer.

Later in the book, Nettles is rumoured to become the lover of Prince Consort Daemon Targaryen, while some note he treats her like a daughter.

Hugh the Hammer

A blacksmith’s bastard on Dragonstone of Valyrian descent who becomes a dragonrider and mounts the dragon Vermithor. One of the 'Dragonseeds'.

Hugh serves Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen but becomes drawn to a prophecy of one who will usurp the Iron Throne and wields a mighty hammer.

Ulf the White

A man-at-arms on Dragonstone of Valyrian descent who becomes a dragonrider and mounts the dragon Silverwing as a warrior for Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen.

One of the 'Dragonseeds', Ulf is an ambitious individual.

Addam of Hull

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon HBO

A bastard - apparently the son of Lord Corlys Velaryon - who later becomes a dragonrider who mounts Ser Laenor Velaryon’s dragon Seasmoke for Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen.

One of the 'Dragonseeds', later in Fire and Blood, Addam is legitimised as Ser Addam Velaryon.

Alyn of Hull

A bastard - apparently the son of Lord Corlys Velaryon - and the younger brother of Addam. One of the 'Dragonseeds', who is unable to find the missing dragon Grey Ghost and is rejected by the dragon Sheepstealer.

Later in Fire and Blood, Alyn is legitimised as Ser Alyn Velaryon.

Lady Jeyne Arryn

The Maiden of the Vale, the Wardeness of the East, and Lady of the Eyrie.

A cousin of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Lady Jeyne is a fellow female ruler and defending Rhaenyra is also a defence of her own right to rule.

In Fire and Blood, Jeyne is the subject of rumours as either being promiscuous with men or a closeted lesbian.

Lord Cregan Stark

Get ready to return to Winterfell in House of the Dragon season 2

The Lord of Winterfell and Warden of the North is mentioned in the finale of House of the Dragon seaosn 1.

Lord Cregan would be a youthful but mighty ally to anyone in the Dance of the Dragons. Can Prince Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) convince Lord Cregan to join Rhaenyra’s cause?

Cregan lost his beloved wife Lady Arra Norrey when she died in childbirth, leaving Cregan to raise their son Rickon alone.

In Fire and Blood, Cregan had previously been forced to imprison his uncle Bernard Stark and his three sons after his uncle had been too slow to surrender his powers as Cregan's regent once the boy's minority ended.

Sara Snow

The bastard sister of Lord Cregan Stark and the daughter of his father Lord Rickon Stark.

In the book, it is claimed that Sara becomes a love interest of Prince Jacaerys Velaryon despite his betrothal to his step-sister Lady Baela Targaryen.

In one version of events, it is claimed that Jacaerys even married Sara in secret at Winterfell but others doubt she existed and that Jacaerys would ever consider dishonouring his vows to Lady Baela.

Blood and Cheese

Two mercenaries are hired by Mysaria on orders of Prince Consort Daemon Targaryen to commit an incredibly evil act.

Blood is a butcher in King's Landing and a former member of the City Watch who was discharged for beating a prostitute to death.

Cheese, meanwhile, is a known ratcatcher in King's Landing and has extensive knowledge of the tunnels in and around the Red Keep.

Ser Luthor Largent

The Commander of the City Watch, 'the Gold Cloaks'.

Ser Luthor is a lowborn knight who rises to this high position and is considered sympathetic to the cause of King Aegon II Targaryen.

Alys Rivers

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen in House of the Dragon HBO

A woman who claims to be the bastard daughter of the late Lord Lyonel Strong and is a servant at Harrenhal, but some claim is a wood witch.

Alys is claimed to practice sorcery due to her youthful appearance despite being middle-aged by the time of the Dance of the Dragons.

It is later events, Alys becomes the paramour of Prince Aemond Targaryen.

Admiral Sharako Lohar of Lys

An Lysene admiral and naval commander from the Triarchy who becomes an ally of the Greens in the Dance of the Dragons.

Ser Perkin the Flea

A hedge knight whose ambition sees him use his squire Trystane Truefyre in an attempt to grab power.

Trystane Truefyre

The squire to Ser Perkin the Flea who is pushed into helping him grasp power.

Gaemon Palehair

A supposed bastard child of Prince Aegon Targaryen. YouTube/HBO

A potential claimant of the Iron Throne who is claimed to be a bastard son of King Aegon II Targaryen.

Gaemon is raised on the Street of Silk by his mother, a prostitute named Essie.

We may even have already met Gaemon as we were introduced to a child who appeared to be a bastard child of Aegon in the ninth episode.

The Shepherd

A wandering old man who preaches against the behaviour and influence of Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen.

As a result of his preaching, The Shepherd becomes a powerful figure in King's Landing.

