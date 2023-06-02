The streaming service has announced it will be the international home of HeartBeat, a new romcom series about a vampire's relationship with the cold-blooded woman who discovers him.

Netflix has played a pivotal role in popularising Korean dramas all over the world, so it's not surprising to see it's main competitor Prime Video now getting in on the action.

The 16-episode series will air across two months on the platform this summer, with the first episode due to arrive before the end of the month.

"We’re absolutely delighted to be in partnership with one of Korea’s leading national broadcasters,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video Southeast Asia (via Deadline).

"The opportunity to work with creators from KBS marks a significant milestone for us, and we’re excited that a title such as HeartBeat, which spans multiple genres, will satisfy our audiences’ thirst for Korean content of the highest caliber".

Read on for everything you need to know about HeartBeat on Prime Video.

CONFIRMED: HeartBeat will premiere on Prime Video in the UK on Monday 26th June 2023.

The series consists of 16 episodes in total, which will be released weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays over a period of two months.

HeartBeat cast

South Korean actor and musician Ok Taec-yeon, who recently made a cameo appearance in Netflix's XO, Kitty, leads the cast of HeartBeat as a vampire looking for love.

Won Ji-an (If You Wish Upon Me) co-stars as the cold-blooded woman who discovers him, while the cast also includes Yoon So-hee (Ghost Doctor), Baek Hyun-joo (Designated Survivor: 60 Days) and Park Chul-min (Again My Life).

What is HeartBeat about?

Ok Taec-yeon leads the cast of HeartBeat, playing a vampire who lies asleep in his coffin for a century, secretly hoping to one day experience true love.

However, when he wakes up, he is greeted by a cold-blooded woman with no time for romance.

Director Lee Hyun-suk explained: “HeartBeat explores vampires who are completely drained by humans. What would the lives of Korean vampires be like in the 21st century?

"This story, born from such an imagination, is expected to garner amusement, laughter, and touch the audience’s hearts."

Is there a trailer for HeartBeat?

Prime Video is yet to release a trailer for HeartBeat, but we'll update this page as soon as any official footage arrives.

