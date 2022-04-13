Who is Gaspard Ulliel? Late Moon Knight actor remembered

This is due to the untimely death of one of this week’s major guest stars – acclaimed French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who played ‘collector’ and Moon Knight antagonist Anton Mogart opposite Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector in the third instalment.

The latest episode of the Marvel Studios series Moon Knight arrives under something of a cloud this week.

Ulliel filmed the role in 2021 but then tragically died in an accident in January 2022, shocking the international film community and adding a poignant air to his performance in Moon Knight episode 3.

However, Ulliel leaves behind an impressive body of work for film fans to enjoy for years to come.

Who is Gaspard Ulliel?

Gaspard Ulliel was a César-winning actor and model, acclaimed for roles in his native France and appearing in wider releases around the world.

Early roles included Jean-Paul Salomé’s Belphegore: Le fantôme du Louvre, Christophe Gans’ Brother of the Wolf and André Techiné’s Les Egarés. In 2007 he landed his first English-speaking role in Peter Webber’s Hannibal Rising and would go on to appear in Cannes Film Festival entries Saint Laurent (where he played the titular fashion designer), It’s Only the End of The World and A Very Long Engagement among others.

Gaspard was also the face of Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel for 12 years, and had filmed his role as Anton Mogart in Disney Plus’ Moon Knight a short time before his death.

During his career, he won a César Award twice, once for Most Promising Actor in 2005 followed by Best Actor in 2017 for Xavier Dolan's film It’s Only the End of The World.

Who does Gaspard Ulliel play in Moon Knight?

Gaspard Ulliel attends the 'Eva' premiere during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Gaspard Ulliel plays a major role in Moon Knight episode three as Anton Mogart, a collector and thief with a taste for fine objects, some shadowy connections and a penchant for theatrical violence.

This character is based on the villain of the same name in the Moon Knight comics.

Also known as Midnight Man, this regular irritant first appeared in Moon Knight Volume 1, and bears some resemblance to his onscreen counterpart – while he has a fully-masked costume on the page, both versions of the character are art thieves who can hold their own against Moon Knight.

How did Gaspard Ulliel die?

Actor Gaspard Ulliel died in a tragic skiing accident in January 2022, aged 37 (via Variety).

Ulliel was ski-ing in the Savoie region of the French Alps when he collided with another skier, suffering a serious head trauma that he never recovered from.

He was survived by his 6-year-old son Orso and his partner Gaelle Petri, a singer and model.

Gaspard Ulliel Tributes

Many notable figures in the world of the cinema paid tribute to Ulliel following his death, including Hannibal Rising director Peter Webber.

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Gaspard Ulliel at such a young age in a skiing accident,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I have such fond memories of working with him all those years ago on Hannibal Rising. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

Writing in French on Instagram, Xavier Dolan (who directed Ulliel in It’s Only The End of The World) said: “It’s unbelievable, absurd, and so painful to even think of writing these words. Your discreet laughter, your caring gaze. Your scar. Your talent. Your listening skill. Your whispers, your kindness. All these personality traits that emanated from a shining softness.

“Your whole being transformed my life, a being that loved deeply and that I will always love. I can’t say anything more. I feel drained, shaken by your (death).”

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel," Marvel Studios said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time"

Watch the late Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart in Moon Knight, now available on Disney Plus.

