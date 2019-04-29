After seven seasons of build-up, winter was most definitely here as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and co faced off against the Night King in a fight not everyone made it out of alive.

The brutal battle only ended when Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) plunged her trusty Valyrian steel dagger into The Night King – which also took his army of thousands out in one fell swoop.

The scene came after Arya was reminded by the Red Witch that she will ‘”take the lives of beings with blue eyes.”

Naturally, Twitter loved seeing Game of Thrones’ resident teenage assassin do her thing.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa in the series, said everything we were thinking in her review of the episode.

Others pointed out this unexpected crossover with Avengers: Endgame.

While Game of Thrones fans are now backing Arya to kill Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), it should be noted that not everyone from the army of the living made it out unscathed.

Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) redeemed his previous misdeeds as he fought off White Walkers, causing an outpouring of grief from fans.

Elsewhere Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) may be a slayer of giants, but she too faced the wrath of the White Walkers.

With The Night King vanquished, we can now turn our attentions back to the race to the Iron Throne, with another battle brewing between Cersei and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in episode four.

And it could be every bit as epic as The Battle of Winterfell.

