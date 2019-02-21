“I wanted her to have a bit of armour and be a bit more warrior like. She’s like the warrior of Winterfell,” Turner says.

According to EW, the as-yet-unseen armour isn’t traditional metal armour of the like seen in the series, and instead is described as a “jet-black ensemble made of thick leather or similar material” – and it’s just the latest in a long line of costume changes that have defined Sansa’s journey from Game of Thrones season one to now.

At first, she wore the traditional garb of the North, then went more fashion-forward in the high-culture world of the capital, before trying something a bit darker and more original when striking out on her own.

When imprisoned with the Boltons, she reverted back to her old Winterfell-style clothes, and upon escaping bedecked herself in the fine furs and embroidered dresses of Northern royalty.

Now it seems Sansa is getting ready for war, and still looking fabulous doing it. We would expect nothing less.

Game of Thrones returns to Sky Atlantic and Now TV on the 15th April