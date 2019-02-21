Sophie Turner says Sansa finally gets proper armour in Game of Thrones season eight
The Lady of Winterfell is gearing up for battle
You know it’s getting real in Game of Thrones when even Sansa is gearing up for the final battle against the Night King, with star Sophie Turner revealing that the eldest Stark will be donning armour for the final series of the smash-hit fantasy drama.
“This is the first time I’ve had armour,” Sophie Turner told EW.
“I wanted her to have a bit of armour and be a bit more warrior like. She’s like the warrior of Winterfell,” Turner says.
According to EW, the as-yet-unseen armour isn’t traditional metal armour of the like seen in the series, and instead is described as a “jet-black ensemble made of thick leather or similar material” – and it’s just the latest in a long line of costume changes that have defined Sansa’s journey from Game of Thrones season one to now.
At first, she wore the traditional garb of the North, then went more fashion-forward in the high-culture world of the capital, before trying something a bit darker and more original when striking out on her own.
When imprisoned with the Boltons, she reverted back to her old Winterfell-style clothes, and upon escaping bedecked herself in the fine furs and embroidered dresses of Northern royalty.
Now it seems Sansa is getting ready for war, and still looking fabulous doing it. We would expect nothing less.
Game of Thrones returns to Sky Atlantic and Now TV on the 15th April