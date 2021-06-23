George RR Martin talks Game of Thrones’ latter seasons and says books will provide alternate ending

Few TV series have managed to captivate viewers’ around the world the way Game of Thrones did, only to deliver a finale so divisive, some are still questioning whether it invalidates the series’ once undeniable cultural impact.

Now, author George RR Martin has weighed in on the debate, explaining what he thinks went wrong, and how The Winds of Winter – the last book in the Song of Ice and Fire series which inspired Game of Thrones – could offer fans the finale they were hoping for.

“Looking back, I wish I’d stayed ahead of the books,” Martin told wttwchicago.

“My biggest issue there was when they began the series, I had four books already in print and the fifth one came out just as the series was starting in 2011. I had a five-book head-start and these are gigantic books as you know; I never thought they would catch up with me but they did.

“They caught up with me and passed me and that made it a little strange because now the show was ahead of me and the show was going in somewhat different directions. So I’m still working on the book but you’ll see my ending when that comes out.”

Despite Martin’s comments, a concrete release date for The Winds of Winter has yet to be released, so it will be a while yet before we find out exactly how the author envisioned the saga’s conclusion.

It is possible we might even see Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon onscreen before the book hits the shelves. Starring Matt Smith, Paddy Considine and Olivia Cooke, the prequel focuses on the Targaryen Civil War, which takes place roughly 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

