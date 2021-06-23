The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Fantasy
  4. George RR Martin talks Game of Thrones’ latter seasons and says books will provide alternate ending

George RR Martin talks Game of Thrones’ latter seasons and says books will provide alternate ending

Will Game of Thrones fans finally be getting the finale they deserve?

The season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones was illegally streamed 55 million times

Published:

Few TV series have managed to captivate viewers’ around the world the way Game of Thrones did, only to deliver a finale so divisive, some are still questioning whether it invalidates the series’ once undeniable cultural impact.

Advertisement

Now, author George RR Martin has weighed in on the debate, explaining what he thinks went wrong, and how The Winds of Winter – the last book in the Song of Ice and Fire series which inspired Game of Thrones – could offer fans the finale they were hoping for.

“Looking back, I wish I’d stayed ahead of the books,” Martin told wttwchicago.

“My biggest issue there was when they began the series, I had four books already in print and the fifth one came out just as the series was starting in 2011. I had a five-book head-start and these are gigantic books as you know; I never thought they would catch up with me but they did.

“They caught up with me and passed me and that made it a little strange because now the show was ahead of me and the show was going in somewhat different directions. So I’m still working on the book but you’ll see my ending when that comes out.”

Despite Martin’s comments, a concrete release date for The Winds of Winter has yet to be released, so it will be a while yet before we find out exactly how the author envisioned the saga’s conclusion.

It is possible we might even see Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon onscreen before the book hits the shelves. Starring Matt Smith, Paddy Considine and Olivia Cooke, the prequel focuses on the Targaryen Civil War, which takes place roughly 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Sci-Fi and Fantasy hub for the latest news. 

Tags

All about Game of Thrones

The season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones was illegally streamed 55 million times
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Furniturebox’s collection

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Get £20 off this stylish range of furniture

Get offer