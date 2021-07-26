Boruto episode 209 release date: preview, plot and delay news for anime series

Naruto is one of the most famous and influential anime of all time, so it was hardly surprising that a sequel series was quickly ordered following the success of several spin-off manga.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations follows the adventures of Naruto Uzumaki’s son Boruto as he follows in his father’s footsteps by training to become a ninja with his comrades at the Hidden Leaf Village academy, while also trying to find his own path.

However after an explosive outing last time, episode 209 has since received a very last-minute delay, meaning we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out Amado’s plans as well as the fate of our favourite ninjas.

Here’s when episode 209 will finally be released, along with plot and streaming details.

Boruto episode 209 release date

It seems that Boruto will simply be having a week off, with the show returning to its regular Sunday broadcast the week after – meaning episode 209 will now be released on Sunday 1st August 2021.

The episode is still expected to premiere at the usual time however – which is 8am BST for UK fans, and a slightly earlier 2am PDT/ 5am EDT for those in the US.

Boruto episode 209 plot

Boruto episode 209 is titled The Outcast, and looks to be a quieter episode after the big fight in the previous instalment.

Naruto is set to wake up in hospital while surrounded by friends and family, when Shikamaru will inform the shinobi of all the events he has missed – including Amando and Koji’s defection.

A preview has been released which teases that this will be a big episode for Kawaki, who mysteriously disappears after it seems he has been hiding secrets from the Leaf Village Shinobi. Boruto is set to go looking for Kawai himself, only to find his adopted brother in extreme pain as his body is not accepting the prosthetics.

Kawaki seems to be worried that his very existence is putting his friends in danger, and also encounters Himawari who has been acting very strangely…

How to watch Boruto episode 209

Like previous episodes, the next instalment of Boruto will be available to watch on Crunchyroll for UK and international fans outside of Asia. The service also has all the previous 208 episodes available for a rewatch.

Crunchyroll starts at £6.50 a month and offers a 14-day free trial.

Japanese viewers can catch the show on TV Tokyo on Sundays at 5:30pm, while US fans can also watch Boruto on streaming service Hulu.

Why has Boruto episode 209 been delayed?

Boruto has been delayed due to the broadcast of a little event called the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which Japan is also hosting.

The next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is delayed. Thank you for your understanding! pic.twitter.com/6Y62zZi0VW — BORUTO (@Boruto_EN) July 25, 2021

It has long been the case that if an anime does not air on Japanese TV as scheduled, the international release is also delayed. Several other anime such as Wasimo, Love Live Superstar and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun have also suffered delays due to coverage of the games.

However, Boruto is not currently scheduled for any breaks in the weeks following episode 209’s broadcast on 1st August – here’s hoping there are no more last-minute delays!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 209 will air on 1st August 2021.