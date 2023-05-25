The series follows Reki, a high school student who becomes addicted to “S,” a secret skateboarding race that is set in an abandoned mine.

As one of 2021’s biggest unexpected anime hits, it’s no surprise that fans want to see a season 2 of SK8 the Infinity.

Packed with heated battles, dynamic action and queer representation, there’s plenty to keep viewers coming back for more.

Read on for everything we know so far about SK8 the Infinity season 2.

Will there be a SK8 the Infinity season 2?

Yes. In August 2022, the team behind SK8 The Infinity released a social media statement confirming that the show would be coming back for a second series.

However, no official release date was confirmed at the time, and no further news has been revealed since.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated with all the latest news and confirmation when we receive it.

Reki in SK8 the Infinity. Crunchyroll

When could SK8 the Infinity season 2 be released?

Some fans have estimated that the show could air as early as autumn 2023.

However, given that we've not had much news since the new season was announced, it might be an optimistic guess.

SK8 the Infinity season 2 cast: who could return?

Though the second season has been confirmed, details of its plot remain unknown. The series isn’t based on any manga, so there are no spoilers for what might be to come.

Fans can still expect the main duo behind SK8 the Infinity to return, voiced by:

Chiaki Kobayashi as Langa Hasegawa (Japanese) / Howard Wang (English)

Tasuku Hatanaka as Reki Kyan (Japanese) / Matt Shipman (English)

However, it has been confirmed that the majority of the show’s crew will be returning to its second series, including director and creator Hiroko Utsumi and character designer Michinori Chiba.

Is there a trailer for SK8 the Infinity season 2?

No trailer for SK8 the Infinity season 2 has been released yet, but fans can hope to see some new footage once a return date has been confirmed.

In the meantime, catch up on the action from the show’s season 1 trailer below:

