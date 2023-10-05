Now, work is finally getting underway on One Piece season 2, with Owens telling Deadline how the events of the finale will lead into the next batch of episodes – including a mid-credits scene that sets up a formidable new foe.

"Season 1 ends with Luffy gaining notoriety," he began. "And while it’s something that he wants — he wants to be taken seriously as a pirate in this world — as Nami and Zoro say, this is putting a target on your back.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"A lot of people are going to know you and know your face. And so that tag at the end is really reinforcing that idea that there are people who now know of Luffy’s existence, and they’re going to try to put a stop to him."

Fans of the One Piece anime may already know what to expect from this new rival, with many agreeing his identifying is most likely Smoker; a Marine Vice-Admiral who likes nothing more than pursuing pirates.

Owens continued: "That character in the end is a very important character moving into our next season... While Garp may have been the Marine who was testing Luffy, not every Marine is going to give him any leeway because of who his grandfather might be.

More like this

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix's One Piece. Netflix

"And so we’re going to see this very powerful, very driven marine as a major antagonist moving forward in the story."

Owens added: "He is very popular character who reappears throughout the manga at various times. He’s someone that I thought people would be excited to tease him, knowing what is coming with him. And it seems to have gone over well."

One Piece has catapulted young Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy to international stardom for his portrayal of Monkey D Luffy. The series also stars Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar, among others.

One Piece is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.