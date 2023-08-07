The episode itself broke numerous records on social media in the One Piece fandom, with #OnePiece1071 reaching over 260,000 tweets, making it the most tweeted about episodes of One Piece to date.

It's been hyped up for a long time now, which left some fans worried if the episode would be able to live up to their lofty expectations – there's no limit to what you can do on the page, but sometimes the screen is a different story.

Fans couldn't believe just how epic the episode was, which had been long in the making and required the work of animators all over the world.

Many of the animators involved in the production of the now-iconic episode have taken to Twitter (now known as X) to spotlight which segments they worked on during the Luffy/Kaido fight, allowing fans to get a glimpse into just how much work went into making the Gear 5 episode perfect.

Episode 1,071 has quickly skyrocketed to become the most-talked about thing relating to One Piece on social media, even beating Chapter 1044, when Gear 5 was revealed.

With the Kaido/Luffy fight set to continue over the next few episodes, including the promise from animators that 1,071 was merely the prologue to an even more epic fight, this could be the beginning of an unbelievable run of episodes for One Piece.

All the updates from this world and others... The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can catch One Piece on Crunchyroll. Sign up to Crunchyroll from $7.99 per month with a 14-day free trial.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.