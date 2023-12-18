Titled The One Piece, the new series will be animated by Wit, the studio behind shows such as Attack on Titan and SPY x FAMILY.

But what exactly is The One Piece remake and what will it be about? Read on for everything you need to know.

What is the One Piece anime remake coming to Netflix?

The One Piece remake coming to Netflix is not to be confused with the long-standing One Piece anime series which has been running since 1999.

The new adaptation will start from the iconic East Blue saga – the same point as both the existing anime series and Netflix’s live-action remake – and tell the origin story of Luffy and his crew as they sail the high seas.

Netflix announced the new anime series during the manga and anime fan convention Jump Festa 2024 on Sunday (17th December), according to Variety.

Netflix and WIT Studio announced in a statement that the new adaptation will be "distinct from the TV anime series that has captivated audiences for over 25 years" while also providing "viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilising cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy's adventures through the beloved East Blue saga."

You can watch a teaser for The One Piece below:

George Wada, president of Wit Studio, wrote a message to One Piece fans on YouTube, penning: "We need your help to excite everyone around the world once again with the classic story of One Piece, a treasure of Japan.

"Are you ready to join our staff in this new adventure? We are currently recruiting new crew members for this project. We're looking forward to your participation!"

A release date for The One Piece is yet to be announced.

