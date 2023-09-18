And that's not to mention the music is by The Walking Dead's Bear McCreary.

Currently sitting at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, the series was able to do what many thought too difficult - bring He-Man into the modern day, giving it a fresh, bedazzling new coat of paint.

It makes complete sense that Netflix were keen to keep the He-Man hype high, and so announced that Smith's world would be continuing on in the form of Masters of the Universe: Revolution (a slightly confusing title, but still).

Read on to hear everything we know about Masters of the Universe: Revolution, including a release date, cast news and any trailers.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution will be released sometime in 2024.

The initial announcement for the sequel series was made during Netflix's Geeked Week 2022 - however, at the time no release date was given.

Since then, Netflix has slightly narrowed it down to a 2024 debut, but nothing beyond that. However, if we had to guess, it's possible that Revolution could come out around the same time frame as Revelation did - so, possibly a July 2024 release.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution cast

Typically, you would expect most of the voice cast of a sequel series to stay the same, and to an extent that's true - we have Chris Wood returning as He-Man, as well as Mark Hamill returning as Skeletor.

However, a lot of the cast still remains a secret - there are some newcomers such as William Shatner, who has been cast in an as-yet undisclosed role, and Meg Foster as new character Motherboard, the ancient sorceress of technology.

This actually marks a return for Foster to the He-Man universe, having originally played Evil-Lyn in the 1987 live-action version.

However, there is one significant change we know of so far: Melissa Benoist is taking over Sarah Michelle Gellar's role as Teela in the sequel series, leading some to speculate whether we may see more cast replacements as we get closer to release.

What's the plot for Masters of the Universe: Revolution?

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is picking up just after the 2021 series, exploring the climatic conflicts surrounding He-Man and Skeletor's continuing rivalry for rulership over Eternia, with Meg Foster's Motherboard one of the latest creations by Hordak, who He-Man fans will know from the original 1980s She-Ra animated series.

Aside from that, we don't actually know that much about what the show will explore, but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as that changes.

Is there a trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revolution?

Currently there is no trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revolution at all, but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as that changes.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Part One and Two are both available to watch on Netflix. Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

