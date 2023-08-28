Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I guess I was in the running for it because I had done Doctor Who and The Watch, so I had done IP that's fantasy before," she told Collider.

"But also, I had worked in Cape Town with a film in Africa, as well, which is where we shot it. So that brought me to it."

Sullivan added that although she was not previously familiar with One Piece, a conversation with her son convinced her that the new series was going to be a big deal.

"I said, 'Oh, there's a show about a rubber pirate…' and he was like, 'One Piece?'" she explained. "And that's when I realised how big One Piece was.

"That's when I thought, 'Oh, I’ve got to be really careful here.'"

Sullivan previously explained to RadioTimes.com that original creator Eiichiro Oda had requested some changes during production on the live-action series.

"You want them [the fans] to be happy, you know, but I think the only way we can do that is to make Oda happy," she said. "When he saw stuff that he didn't like, we redid it.

"So he's the leader really, and I think if Oda says he's happy with it, then the fans will be happy. But you know, we just hope we did our best."

