Baki is considered to be one of the most popular sports anime shows of all time, with the hype for the second half of season 2 showing no signs of slowing down.

Get ready to enter the ring once again… Here’s everything you need to know about Baki Hanma season 2 part 2.

Fans of Baki Hanma don’t have long to wait for new episodes, with season 2 part 2 arriving on screens on 24th August 2023.

The second half of season 2 will tackle a completely different saga in the story, known as The Father vs Son Saga.

New episodes will be airing at exactly the same time globally, meaning there is no dreaded wait or spoilers for what happens next.

Both parts of season 2 were originally announced by Netflix at the same time back in May 2023.

What is the plot of Baki Hanma season 2 part 2?

As the title of the Saga suggests, the second half of Baki Hanma season 2 will be taking a family-friendly approach.

The famed father and son are set to meet on the battlefield, overcoming doubts and fears while testing their skills.

This is the final arc in the original Baki manga, so is sure to be full of dramatic action and thrilling surprises along the way.

Is Baki Hanma a sequel to Baki?

Yes. Baki Hanma is the direct sequel to the original Baki series, which started airing in 2018.

At the same time, Baki Hanma is technically a standalone series and can be watched without any knowledge of what happened in the first Baki series.

Still, the two shows are connected, with Baki victorious over his fight with Mohammad Alai Jr and continuing with his training for a battle with Yujiro.

Baki Hanma season 2 part 2 trailer

The first full trailer for Baki Hanma season 2 part 2 dropped on 3rd August, giving fans a first look at what obstacles the father and son duo might face.

Baki is advised to make his father happy, while the pair of them are warned that they have become too powerful for their own good.

