The first part is titled The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga and will premiere on Friday 28th July, while the second is called The Father VS Son Saga and arrives on Thursday 24th August.

Netflix has revealed that the second and final season of hit anime series Baki Hanma is arriving on the platform this summer – and the streamer has also unveiled a trailer for the new run, which will be released in two instalments.

The 80-second trailer begins with a voice declaring: "There was an asteroid impact. It froze everything on Earth from dinosaurs to insects. It also froze this fight."

The rest of the clip teases all sorts of high-octane action leading up to an epic final showdown – and you can watch it in full below:

The Netflix Original martial arts anime series is a follow-up to the earlier series Baki, and is adapted from Keisuke Itagaki's manga of the same name.

The official synopsis for the new season provided by Netflix reads: "The story begins when the caveman Pickle, who has slumbered deep inside the Earth since the age of the dinosaurs, is suddenly revived in modern times.

"Because he killed dinosaurs many times larger than his own size with his bare bands and used them as food, Pickle is a fighter who possesses out-of-the-world combat abilities.

"Can Baki win against Pickle and finally reach the conclusive battle against his father, Yujiro Hanma?!"

The new season will see Takeshi Kusao join the voice cast as Pickle, while the likes of Nobunaga Shimazaki, Akio Otsuka and Takaya Hashi all reprise their roles from previous seasons.

