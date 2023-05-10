Bastions will follow a group of rookie superheroes in a world where superheroes compete for popularity and will be soundtracked by some of K-pop's finest, including Heize, AleXa, and Le Sserafim.

A new K-pop anime is coming our way and it's just got all the more exciting as music legends BTS are confirmed to perform the theme song.

It also marks BTS's first project as a group since their album Proof, which was released last year, so it's sure to be welcome news for fans.

The five-part series, which is set to land on Crunchyroll on 13th May, sees the world turned upside down when the superheroes have to take on a villain intent on environmental destruction and uncover their identity.

Asa Suehira, Crunchyroll’s Chief Content Officer, said: "Crunchyroll has an extraordinary opportunity to introduce fans to more animation styles from Asia, and this exciting new series from Korea does just that, and having the music of so many K-pop stars really broadens the appeal of Bastions."

RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V and Jin first debuted as BTS in 2010 and quickly became some of the most influential musicians in the world.

Last year, they announced that they would be focusing more on solo projects going forward - with Jimin set to feature on the soundtrack to upcoming movie Fast X - but they're still keen to stay active as a band.

Bastions will be available to stream on Crunchyroll from 13th May.

