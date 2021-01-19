When is Netflix’s adaptation of Shadow and Bone released?

Fantasy fans looking for their next binge-watch don’t have long to wait until the arrival of Shadow and Bone – Netflix‘s adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s book trilogy.

Advertisement

Starring newcomer Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, the series follows the young orphan soldier as she discovers powers within her that could help to unite her divided country, which is currently overrun by creatures that feast on human flesh.

With the likes of Ben Barnes, Daisy Head, Zoë Wanamaker and Luke Pasqualino appearing in the adaptation, Shadow and Bone is set to be the perfect watch for those still grieving Game of Thrones.

Here’s everything we know so far about Shadow and Bone, and when it’ll be arriving on Netflix.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Shadow and Bone release date on Netflix?

In December, Netflix revealed in a teaser trailer that Shadow and Bone would be arriving in April 2021.

You and I are going to change the world. Shadow and Bone is coming April 2021, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/kXQm0NVGq0 — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) December 17, 2020

Production on the series, which started in October 2019 on-location in Budapest, wrapped in February 2020 according to a tweet by series star Amita Suman, who plays Inej Ghafa.

“That’s a wrap on Shadow and Bone! It’s been an incredibly journey and I’ve met the most wonderful people along the way. It’s been an honour to play Inej,” she wrote.

Therefore, we hopefully won’t see any COVID-related delays to the show’s release date, which is set for April.

What is Shadow and Bone about?

Based on Leigh Burdugo’s Shadow and Bone novel trilogy, Netflix’s upcoming fantasy series will follow a young soldier in “a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh” as she uncovers a power that might finally unite her country.

However as the teenage orphan – Alina Starkov – struggles to hone her power, she comes up against dangerous forces. “Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive,” Netflix teases.

While Netflix has not revealed much more about the show’s plot, Bardugo’s first novel in the trilogy – Shadow and Bone – Alina and her fellow orphan friend Malyen are journeying to the Unsea – a dark strip of land cutting the Kingdom of Ravka off from the sea. When they’re attacked by volcra, a type of monster, Alina discovers that she has abilities associated with the Grisha, who are people able to manipulate the elements.

Shadow and Bone cast

The upcoming Netflix show officially introduced the cast of Shadow and Bone in a short clip on Instagram, with the show’s key players welcoming viewers to the “Grishaverse”.

Up-and-comer Jessie Mei Li (Last Night in Soho) will star as Alina Starkov in the series, while Dorian Gray and Westworld star Ben Barnes will play General Kirigan/The Darkling.

Pennyworth’s Freddy Carter will play Kazans Brekker in the series, alongside Amira Suman (Doctor Who) as Inej Ghafa, Kit Young (Endeavour) as Jesper Fahey and Archie Renaux (Gold Diggers) as Malyen ‘Mal’ Oretsev.

Shadow and Bone has officially wrapped production and a few friends would like to wish you a warm welcome to the Grishaverse… pic.twitter.com/RjU66NiUmj — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) February 28, 2020

Also joining the cast are Daniele Galligan (Nina Zenik), Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Sujaya Dasgupta (Zoya Nazyalensky), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), Simon Sears (Ivan), Zoë Wanamaker (Baghra), Kevin Eldon (the Apparat), Luke Pasqualino (David), Julian Kostov (Fedyor) and Jasmine Blackborow (Marie).

Shadow and Bone trailer

You and I are going to change the world. Shadow and Bone is coming April 2021, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/kXQm0NVGq0 — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) December 17, 2020

While Netflix has not yet released a full-length trailer for Shadow and Bone, the show’s Twitter account posted a teaser clip for the series in December, featuring a white deer standing in a snowy landscape. The screen turns black before an ominous voice is heard saying: “You and I are going to change the world.”

Shadow and Bone arrives on Netflix in April 2021 – you can buy the Shadow and Bone book trilogy now on Amazon.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.