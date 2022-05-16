Fans may have noticed, however, that the show's Governess, Anne Hegerty, is missing from the new series, and has instead been replaced by Australian star Issa Schultz.

ITV's Beat The Chasers has returned for 2022, with Bradley Walsh reprising his role as host, and six chasers taking on some very ambitious contestants.

So, why isn't Anne Hegerty on Beat The Chasers? And will she return to the ITV quiz show?

Here's everything you need to know.

Why isn't Anne Hegerty on Beat The Chasers?

Unfortunately, Anne Hegerty tested positive for COVID-19 during the time of filming. Hegerty had been due to return to the series for season 5, however, returned a positive test.

An ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "Unfortunately, Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty has contracted COVID-19, so won't be filming the upcoming Beat The Chasers."

They added: "We look forward to having her back on set soon. We're thrilled The Chase and Beat The Chaser Australia's Issa Schultz is able to step in."

Beat the Chasers ITV

Schultz is a regular on the Australian series of The Chase, so is very familiar to the format of the show.

And while his role is only temporary, Issa Schultz would "definitely" like a permanent place on The Chase.

"I'm very nerdy – I mean, we're all nerdy but I'm particularly nerdy. I like my video games. I love the quizzing obviously, my books and reading and don't go out much... so yeah, if they asked I'd definitely say yes, I'd be silly not to," he said in an interview.

When will Anne return to Beat The Chasers?

Hegerty is expected to return for the next series of Beat The Chasers, providing all is well and she is able to film.

In the meantime, the quiz master has given Issa her blessings to join the series permanently.

"I don't know if we can make the table big enough. Everyone is going to have to have massive widescreen TVs! If the bosses are up for it, I'm totally up for it," she told press on the BAFTA red carpet.

The new series will see Schultz join Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis, as they take on the public in the ultimate quizzing challenge.