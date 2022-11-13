The former footballer made the decision to drop out of the show after sustaining an injury on Saturday night, which meant he was unable to perform in the dance-off against Tyler West .

Tony Adams has become the seventh celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tonight (Sunday 13th November) after withdrawing from the competition due to injury.

Tony Adams was due to perform his Jive, going up against Tyler and Dianne Buswell's Paso Doble, however after the ex Arsenal player's withdrawal, Tyler and Dianne were sent straight through to Blackpool Week.

Ahead of the dance-off, Tess Daly told the audience: "Due to an injury sustained on Saturday night, Tony is unable to take part in the dance off and has decided to withdraw from the competition.

"This means there will be no dance off tonight and Tyler and Dianne are through to Blackpool."

Tony and Katya performing the jive on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

Tony went on to describe his time on the show as "emotional", adding: "I cried for the first month. I came in here with one message, if you’ve got an issue with mental health then please don’t suffer in silence and reach out for help."

"Little did I know that I was going to learn a lot about myself in the process. I thought this ‘journey’ rubbish was nonsense, but my god, the rollercoaster of emotion."

The former Arsenal player also said that while dancing was "physically really tough", it has been "really fantastic", adding: "I suppose I had better mention this one [Katya] hadn’t I, she is an exceptional human being, she really is."

Katya Jones – Tony's professional dance partner – responded by saying that she'll be "forever grateful" for being paired with him.

"I loved us, I loved that we didn’t care what people thought, we did every single dance our way!" she said. "You have come here with a message, you led by example, and put yourself out there, and showed everyone you can do anything. And everyone deserves love and to be loved! I love you."

Tony and Katya found themselves at the bottom of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard last night after their Jive to Land of 1000 Dances received a score of 24.

It was a high-scoring night for lots of the celebs, with Fleur East topping the leaderboard after receiving a score of 39 for her Samba, followed closely behind by Hamza Yassin's Couple's Choice and Will Mellor's emotional Waltz for his late father.

Meanwhile, Molly Rainford landed in fourth place with a score of 37 for her Rumba to Whitney Houston's All The Man That I Need, however some fans took to Twitter to criticise her scoring.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday. Catch up now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

