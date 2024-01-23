Having scored the lowest, comedian Lou Sanders and her pro partner Brendyn Hatfield had to perform for a second time, after which the judging panel including Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo had to decide who they wanted to save.

So, who was sent home on Dancing on Ice this week?

Read on for everything you need to know.

Who left Dancing on Ice this week?

Ricky Hatton - Week 2

Ricky Hatton MBE ITV

Following the skate-off, it was revealed that Ricky Hatton and his professional partner Robin Johnstone would be skating off the ice for good.

"I'm gutted to be going home, yeah, because I've tried to be a winner in all my life in everything I've done. It's been a while since I saw the second round!" the former champion boxer joked.

"I think I will carry on skating. I may be out in the first round, but I've had a great time, met some wonderful friends."

He added: "Even though I'm going home in the first round, The Hitman will be going home happy!"

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Sundays.

