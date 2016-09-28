What time is The Great British Bake Off episode six on TV tonight?

As usual, Bake Off will fire up at 8pm this Wednesday 28th September on BBC1.

Advertisement

What will the contestants be baking this week?

Tonight sees another Bake Off first, 'Botanical Week'. However, let's just say the rules over this week's challenges are a little 'vague'. Shove flowers or herbs on it and you're sorted, basically. Still, safer than last year's 'Free From' challenges...