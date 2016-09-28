What time is The Great British Bake Off on TV tonight?
Everything you need to know about Botanical Week on BBC1
What time is The Great British Bake Off episode six on TV tonight?
As usual, Bake Off will fire up at 8pm this Wednesday 28th September on BBC1.
What will the contestants be baking this week?
Tonight sees another Bake Off first, 'Botanical Week'. However, let's just say the rules over this week's challenges are a little 'vague'. Shove flowers or herbs on it and you're sorted, basically. Still, safer than last year's 'Free From' challenges...
Any controversy?
What, minus the continuing fallout from a hopelessly ruptured format and the departure of three of the four star names? Well, Benjamina vaguely hints that Selasi's been stalking her... You know, typical Bake Off.
What else do I need to know?
That we're covering tonight's episode as it happens online of course. Check in on our live blog here.
