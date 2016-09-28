What time is The Great British Bake Off episode six on TV tonight?

As usual, Bake Off will fire up at 8pm this Wednesday 28th September on BBC1.

Advertisement

What will the contestants be baking this week?

Tonight sees another Bake Off first, 'Botanical Week'. However, let's just say the rules over this week's challenges are a little 'vague'. Shove flowers or herbs on it and you're sorted, basically. Still, safer than last year's 'Free From' challenges...

Any controversy?

What, minus the continuing fallout from a hopelessly ruptured format and the departure of three of the four star names? Well, Benjamina vaguely hints that Selasi's been stalking her... You know, typical Bake Off.

What else do I need to know?

That we're covering tonight's episode as it happens online of course. Check in on our live blog here.

More like this

Who's left in The Great British Bake Off?

Check out all the remaining bakers below.

Andrew
Smyth

Jane
Beedle

Louise
Williams

Selasi
Gbormittah

Michael
Georgiou

Benjamina
Ebuehi

Candice
Brown

Val
Stones

Lee
Banfield

Kate
Barmby

Tom
Gillford

Rav
Bansal

Advertisement

Wondering what happened to the previous Great British Bake Off winners?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement