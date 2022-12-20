Alongside her co-host Jules Hudson, Helen will be heading to the stunning Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire with brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson to celebrate a very countryside Christmas.

After donning her dancing shoes for the last 12 weeks on Strictly Come Dancing , presenter Helen Skelton will be getting back into her wellies as she returns to our screens for a special episode of Christmas on the Farm.

Read on for everything you need to know about the festive special, including what time it starts and what viewers can expect.

What time is Christmas on the Farm on?

Christmas on the Farm airs on Channel 5 on Tuesday 20th December at 9pm.

It's a 90-minute long special, so grab the snacks and get ready to cosy up on the sofa for an evening of pure festive joy.

What can viewers expect?

This year, presenters Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson will be back at the stunning Cannon Hall Farm in south Yorkshire with brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson.

The synopis reads: "In this 90-minute episode, the gang are back with their ‘Farmy Army’ to share in their preparations for the festive season. We check in on the farm’s four-legged inhabitants, get crafty with some traditional pastimes, sample some great British food and drink — and even welcome a new arrival to the farm."

Is there a trailer?

Channel 5 hasn't released an official trailer for the Christmas special, but it has given us a sneak peek at this year's episode.

On Sunday 18th December, the show's official Twitter page shared a clip of JLS star JB Gill helping out on the farm.

You can watch it below:

