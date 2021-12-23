With the Top of the Pops Christmas and New Year specials and the BBC’s New Year’s Eve Party, 2022 is certainly set to arrive in style!

Advertisement

Among music fans, the BBC’s annual Top of the Pops shows are a festive highlight – and this year looks to be no exception.

The long-running music programme is returning on New Year’s Eve with presenters Clara Amfo and Jordan North, as well as an impressive slate of performances.

North, who is making his debut on the festive special this year, recently described hosting the show as “a childhood dream”. And, judging by his social media posts, he’s certainly excited to be bringing the party to our screens.

Former Strictly star Amfo added: “To be part of it at Christmas is so very special and I’m delighted to be presenting alongside the joyous Jordan North! We’re very much looking forward to celebrating some of the UK’s favourite chart stars with the audience at home.”

I’M SO EXCITED ABOUT THIS!! https://t.co/GN6R3BBgJv — Jordan North (@jordannorth1) December 1, 2021

The Top of the Pops New Year special will feature brand new performances from acts that have dominated the Official Singles Chart throughout 2021. The performances will be recorded at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, London.

So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about who will be performing at the New Year Special 2021/2022.

Who is performing on the Top of the Pops New Year Special?

Getty Images / Mike Lewis Photography

The show will feature highlights from the past 12 months, as well as the rising stars set for great things in 2022, and we can expect impressive performances from:

ArrDee

Becky Hill

Dermot Kennedy

Lola Young

Mabel

Mahalia ft. AJ Tracey

Sam Fender

What archived performances will be on the Top of the Pops New Year Special?

Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

As well as brand new performances, the New Year’s show is set to feature highlights from the last year.

And there’s plenty to get excited about on this front as well. The show will feature clips from the past 12 months from artists such as Billie Eilish, Arlo Parks, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Ed Sheeran and more.

Top of the Pops New Year Special will air on BBC One on New Year’s Eve (31st December 2021) at 4:15pm.

Advertisement

Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.