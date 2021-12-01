Top of the Pops Christmas and New Year Specials: Hosts, line-up, time and latest news

The Top of the Pops Christmas and New Year Specials have unveiled their festive line-up, with Radio 1’s Jordan North set to make his debut on the show as he takes over from Fearne Cotton.

The line-up for the Christmas Special will include performances by Anne-Marie, KSI, Sigrid and Joel Corry, while the New Year line-up boasts Sam Fender, Lola Young and Mabel.

Both shows will also showcase highlights from the past 12 months, including archive performances from artists including Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Arlo Parks and Coldplay.

Anne-Marie said: “Top of the Pops equals Christmas to me! Me and the family would sit down every Crimbo to watch and listen to our favourite songs from the year! So excited to be returning for the festive special!”

When will the Top of the Pops Christmas and New Year Specials air?

The Christmas Special will air on BBC One on Saturday 25th December at 11:55am, while the Top of the Pops New Year Special will air on BBC One on Friday 31st December at 4:15pm.

Who are the hosts of the Top of the Pops Christmas and New Year Specials?

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North will make his debut on Top of the Pops as he takes over from Fearne Cotton, who has left the show. The former I’m A Celebrity contestant will be joining his BBC Radio 1 colleague Clara Amfo for this year’s instalments.

Amfo and North will host a Christmas episode in December and a New Year special as we head into 2022.

Former Strictly star Amfo adds that Top of the Pops “remains an iconic and beloved show”, adding: “To be part of it at Christmas is so very special and I’m delighted to be presenting alongside the joyous Jordan North! We’re very much looking forward to celebrating some of the UK’s favourite chart stars with the audience at home.”

I’M SO EXCITED ABOUT THIS!! https://t.co/GN6R3BBgJv — Jordan North (@jordannorth1) December 1, 2021

North described making his debut on the show as “a childhood dream”, adding: “We can’t wait to bring you all the best musical highlights from the past year, and to show everybody watching at home what bands and artists that we are excited for in 2022.”

What’s the Top of the Pops Christmas and New Year Specials’ line-up?

The Top of the Pops Christmas Special line-up will feature performances from Anne-Marie, Griff, Clean Bandit ft. Wes Nelson, Joel Corry ft. Mabel, KSI, Mimi Webb, Sigrid and Tom Grennan, all recorded at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, London.

The Top of the Pops New Year Special line-up features ArrDee, Becky Hill, Dermot Kennedy, Lola Young, Mabel, Mahalia ft. AJ Tracey, and Sam Fender.

Top of the Pops Christmas Special will air on BBC One on Saturday 25th December at 11:55am. Top of the Pops New Year Special will air on BBC One on Friday 31st December at 4:15pm.

