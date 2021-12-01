Jordan North to co-host Top of the Pops festive specials as Fearne Cotton bows out

Jordan North has been named as the new co-host of the Top of the Pops festive specials following Fearne Cotton’s exit from the show.

The former I’m A Celebrity contestant will be joining his BBC Radio 1 colleague Clara Amfo for this year’s instalments, which will see the likes of Anne-Marie, Sigrid, Tom Grennan, Mabel and Sam Fender perform.

Top of the Pops will return for two specials over the festive period, with Amfo and North hosting a Christmas episode in December and a New Year special as we head into 2022.

The Christmas special will feature performances from Anne-Marie, Griff and KSI, while Clean Bandit and Wes Nelson will be reuniting to perform their single Drive.

They’ll be joined in the line-up by Mimi Webb, Sigrid, Tom Grennan and Joel Corry, who’ll be performing alongside Mabel.

For the New Year special, viewers will get to see ArrDee, Becky Hill, Dermot Kennedy, Lola Young, Mabel and Sam Fender take to the stage, while Mahalia joins AJ Tracey for a rendition of their song Roadside.

Speaking about hosting Top of the Pops for the first time, North said in a statement that the gig was “a childhood dream” of his.

“We can’t wait to bring you all the best musical highlights from the past year, and to show everybody watching at home what bands and artists that we are excited for in 2022.”

Amfo added: “TOTP remains an iconic and beloved show, so to be part of it at Christmas is so very special and I’m delighted to be presenting alongside the joyous Jordan North! We’re very much looking forward to celebrating some of the UK’s favourite chart stars with the audience at home.”

The Top of the Pops festive specials will air later this year.