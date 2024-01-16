While some details have been revealed about the new season, including that it'll kick off with a trip to the Scottish Highlands, where the teams must put on away days for corporate clients, the BBC has been tight-lipped about what else to expect.

Want to know more about The Apprentice 2024? Read on for everything that's been revealed so far.

Is The Apprentice returning in 2024?

Yes! It has been confirmed that The Apprentice will return in 2024 - however, there currently isn't a start date for the season.

The BBC has teased that it is "coming soon", and it is expected in early 2024.

Who are The Apprentice season 18 contestants?

The BBC are yet to reveal the contestants for The Apprentice season 18. We'll be sure to keep this page updated once the cast is officially confirmed.

Is there a trailer for The Apprentice season 18?

A trailer for The Apprentice is yet to be published, but we'll be sure to keep this page update once there is one.

Trailers in the past have teased what viewers can expect from the candidates in the upcoming season, as well as what they have been getting up to - from completing tasks to boardroom discussions.

Who are the advisors to Lord Sugar?

Karren Brady, Lord Sugar and Tim Campbell. BBC/Fremantlemedia Limited

Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell will serve as advisors for Lord Sugar on this season of The Apprentice.

Brady has been part of the show since 2010, when she took over from Margaret Mountford. Her first appearance on the show was on Young Apprentice before the sixth season of the main show.

Tim Campbell won the first run of The Apprentice, and has been Sugar's aid since the 16th season. He replaced Claude Littner after he suffered an injury while cycling.

Can I apply to be on The Apprentice?

Yes, but you've got to be quick. The applications for The Apprentice 2025 are open, and close on Sunday 28th January.

You can apply by visiting the BBC website.

What is the prize for winning The Apprentice?

Like in previous seasons, the winning prize on The Apprentice is a £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar.

As well as the cash boost into their business, Lord Sugar will be on hand to guide the winner to successful ventures.

Who won The Apprentice 2023?

The Apprentice candidate Marnie Swindells. BBC

Marnie Swindells is Lord Sugar's latest business partner, whose inclusive, emotion-focused boxing gym concept saw her crowned the winner for the 2023 season.

Announcing the winner, Lord Sugar said: "I've always been known to be a gambler, I've always been known to try new horizons, so I'm going to try a new horizon... Marnie, you are going to be my business partner."

The Apprentice 2024 is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon.

