As always, the eclectic mix of up-and-coming comics and comedy legends are making up the Taskmaster line-up , from circuit regular Ivo Graham to edgy stand-up Frankie Boyle.

It may have been just a few months since Dara Ó Briain won the last season of Taskmaster , however the Channel 4 competition is back to find yet another victor.

Meanwhile, Feel Good's Mae Martin is making their return to the screen with the upcoming season alongside Ghosts' Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

Thankfully, this won't be the final season of Taskmaster, with Channel 4 recently renewing the series and commissioning a Junior Taskmaster spin-off – but what do we know about the comedians who'll be "locating spoons, cracking jelly baby codes or demonstrating the power of a single breath" in this week's premiere?

Read on for all the information about the Taskmaster season 15 line-up.

Frankie Boyle

Frankie Boyle Channel 4

Frankie Boyle is a comedian and writer who is best known for his appearances on Mock the Week and Frankie Boyle's New World Order.

He was a regular panellist on BBC's Mock the Week for three years before presenting his controversial stand-up show Frankie Boyle's Tramadol Nights. He has also appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News for You, Live at the Apollo, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Would I Lie to You? and QI.

Ivo Graham

Ivo Graham Channel 4

Ivo Graham is a stand-up comedian who has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, QI, Richard Osman's House of Games and Have I Got News for You.

Graham was the youngest ever winner of So You Think You're Funny in 2009 and went on to perform at Edinburgh Festival multiple times. He recently co-presented Dave's British as Folk alongside Darren Harriott and Fern Brady.

Jenny Eclair

Jenny Eclair Channel 4

Jenny Eclair is a comedian and actress who is best known for starring in Grumpy Old Women.

After appearing in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, The Bill and Packet of Three, Eclair provided the alternative commentary of 2002's Eurovision Song Contestant and later starred in Grumpy Old Women. She went on to appear on Loose Women, Comic Relief Does Fame Academy, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and Splash.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Kiell Smith-Bynoe Channel 4

Kiell Smith-Bynoe is an actor who rose to fame after starring in Ghosts and Stath Lets Flats.

He has taken on roles in Whitechapel, Friday Night Dinner, Enterprice, Ellie & Natasia, Man Like Mobeen and Death in Paradise, but he's best known for playing Mike Cooper in Ghosts and Dean in Stath Lets Flats. He recently featured in Don't Hug Me I'm Scared, Mood and The Witchfinder.

Mae Martin

Mae Martin Channel 4

Mae Martin is a Canadian stand-up comedian and BAFTA nominee who is best known for creating and starring in Feel Good.

They began their career in Canada, writing for the sketch series Baroness von Sketch Show. They went on to move to London and performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, before taking on roles in Uncle, Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier, Comedians of the World and The Flight Attendant. Martin identifies at non-binary, using they/them and she/her pronouns.

Taskmaster season 15 will air on Channel 4 on Thursday 30th March at 9pm, while all 14 previous seasons are available on All 4 now. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

