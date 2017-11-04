The traditional sing-off between the bottom two (the acts with the least number of public votes) has also been scrapped, and replaced with a sing-off between the two acts with the MOST public votes.

To top it all off, there's now a sing-off between the two most popular acts to win a musical prize. Grace Davies found herself on a trip to meet Pink after winning the ‘Prize Fight’ sing-off against Rak-Su in week one.

Viewers really aren't impressed with the new set-up, and even host Dermot O'Leary seemed to struggle with it – so is it time to admit defeat and go back to basics?

Should The X Factor return to its tried and tested Saturday night performances and Sunday night results show format? Should they bring back the sing-off?