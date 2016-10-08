What time is X Factor on TV tonight?
Everything you need to know about the first of this year's live shows
It's that time of year again – the wannabes have been whittled down to the final 12 who will be performing every Saturday from now till almost-Christmas in the live shows. We hope you're sat comfortably, ready for the first round of X Factor bingo (points for Dermot's dance and Louis' 'You remind me of a young...').
Here's your need-to-know for this week's episode.
Catch the action from 8pm on ITV. Once the episode starts, you can also follow it online with our live blog right here.
And the results show?
Tune in on Sunday at 8pm to see the bottom two battle it out in the sing-off.
What happened in last week's show?
The last round of judges' houses gave us our final 12: Simon is mentoring the girls (Emily Middlemass, Sam Lavery and Gifty Louise), Nicole Scherzinger has the boys (Matt Terry, Freddy Parker and Ryan Lawrie), Sharon Osbourne is looking after the overs (Saara Aalto, Relley C and Honey G) and Louis Walsh has got the groups (Bratavio, 5 After Midnight and Brooks Way).
Find out a whole lot more about them below:
What will the contestants be performing?
It's all top secret, but rumour has it that Emily Middlemas will be attempting Toxic by Britney Spears and Saara Aalto will be singing her version of Frozen's Let It Go. X Factor have also revealed a new mechanical jukebox twist to determine the themes for each week.
Who's the favourite to win right now?
Matt Terry is currently on 9/4 to emerge victorious, although this may well change dramatically once the live shows get under way.