What time is X Factor on TV tonight?

Catch the action from 8pm on ITV. Once the episode starts, you can also follow it online with our live blog right here.

And the results show?

Tune in on Sunday at 8pm to see the bottom two battle it out in the sing-off.

What happened in last week's show?

The last round of judges' houses gave us our final 12: Simon is mentoring the girls (Emily Middlemass, Sam Lavery and Gifty Louise), Nicole Scherzinger has the boys (Matt Terry, Freddy Parker and Ryan Lawrie), Sharon Osbourne is looking after the overs (Saara Aalto, Relley C and Honey G) and Louis Walsh has got the groups (Bratavio, 5 After Midnight and Brooks Way).

More like this

Find out a whole lot more about them below:

Nicole Scherzinger's Boys

Freddy Parker

Matt Terry

Ryan Lawrie

Simon Cowell's Girls

Emily Middlemas

Gifty Louise

Samantha Lavery

Louis Walsh's Groups

5 After Midnight

Bratavio

Brooks Way

Sharon Osbourne's Overs

Honey G

Relley C

Saara Aalto

What will the contestants be performing?

It's all top secret, but rumour has it that Emily Middlemas will be attempting Toxic by Britney Spears and Saara Aalto will be singing her version of Frozen's Let It Go. X Factor have also revealed a new mechanical jukebox twist to determine the themes for each week.

Advertisement

Who's the favourite to win right now?

Matt Terry is currently on 9/4 to emerge victorious, although this may well change dramatically once the live shows get under way.