Who are The X Factor's Brooks Way? Everything you need to know about Louis Walsh's live act
The identical twin brothers are back for a second shot at The X Factor – how will the group get on?
The X Factor 2016 Groups: Brooks Way
Original name: The Brooks. The duo have explained they changed their names for “legal reasons”.
Who are they? Josh and Kyle Brooks are identical twin brothers.
Ages: 17 and, of course, 17
Hometown: Cardiff
Mentor: Louis Walsh
Don’t they look familiar?
It’s not just because of their striking similarity to Irish comedy pop duo Jedward.
The Brooks twins have actually been on the show before, when they made it through to Louis’ judges’ house in 2014 but failed to secure a place in the live shows. He told them to come back when they were ready.
Brooks Way's first audition
Louis and Simon Cowell were very pleased to see the boys back in town, noting a major improvement over the last couple of years. They performed Naughty Boy ft Beyonce’s Runnin’ and Nicole Scherzinger called them “adorable”.
X Factor journey
Kyle and Josh opted for former X Factor contestant Cher Lloyd’s Want U Back for the Six Chair Challenge. Simon worried they might be too much like “wind up dolls” - but Louis put them through.
At Judges’ Houses they were back with Louis, and he was a big fan of their version of Nelly’s Just A Dream. “Girls are going to love them,” Louis said. “They look like pop stars.”
He had serious issues with their vocals but decided to take a risk and put them through.