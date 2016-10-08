Ottavio and Bradley will become... Brattavio! It works, because they're brats.

Twin brothers The Brooks will become... Brooks Way! (Which is weird because it's actually the name of the street I used to live on). A band called The Brooks already exist, you see (my perfunctory research suggests they're a funk and soul outfit).

And three-piece 5am become... Five After Midnight, presumably because 5am is way past their bedtime.

Judges Houses continues tonight, with Sharon's Overs and Nicole's Boys. Their acts are all just individual people so we'd be talking deed polls if they wanted to change their names. Then again, this is X Factor, so nothing's out of the question...

