So as Cheryl’s top six Groups get ready to do battle in the final round of auditions – this year her Judges' Houses stage takes place in Rome – here are their new titles:

4th Power have become 4th Impact

Sisters Mylene (23), Irene (25), Almira (27) and Celina (19) hail from the Philippines. Ever since their opening rendition of Jessie J’s Bang Bang, they’ve wowed, shocked and wowed a bit more.

Alien have become Alien Uncovered

Madison (19), Natalie (18), Temple (24), Frank (17), Yaz (23) and Shae (23) will be hoping to bag a place in Cheryl’s top three after this year’s Judges’ Houses.

More like this

BEKLN are now BEKLN Mile

Vocal harmony group BEKLN have added ‘Mile’ to the end of their name, which for some reason makes me think of a train station. As long as the next stop is live shows, right? Baison (31), Emmanuel (27), Kadeem (22), Lawrence (22) and Nathanael (29) make up the band.

Silver Tone are now Melody Stone

One of the bigger changes of the bunch, I like the way it seems the group have sat down and thought, well, what rhymes with ‘Tone’? The band comprises of Keshia (32), Nicole (22), Rachel-Yvonne (31), Wynter (24) and Santhy (26).

The First Kings are now New Kings Order

Perhaps the most irritating of changes, poor The First Kings will have to bin that cool VT they had introducing the band and their name… #awkward. But there’s a new order for Cardan (22), Aaron (25), Calum (23), Josh (21) and Hemz (25) so it’s time to hit that video-editing suite.

Menn on Point will now be known as Reggie n Bollie

Reggie (31) and Bollie (29) will simply go by their own names moving forward in the competition. I personally think the Ronseal attitude is on point.

Advertisement

X Factor Judges' Houses starts this Saturday at 8:00pm and continues Sunday at 7:30pm