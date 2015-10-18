But for these lucky six, it's next stop Rome – where Cheryl will then go on to send another load home. Well, no one said this was going to be easy, did they?

Here's who's safe for now:

Alien

This sassy girl group have so far done what they set out to do: stand out from the crowd. You can almost see the pound signs in Simon Cowell's eyes. Now they're part of team Cheryl. Lucky her.

Bekln

Bekln hail from the London Community Gospel Choir and their soulful sound has impressed throughout the competition. With vocals like these, it's easy to see why Cheryl's keen to progress them.

4th Power

4th Power – who'll be known as 4th Impact henceforth – is made up of four Filipino sisters, and they look set to go all the way to the live shows. After all, no one was expecting their first audition to be quite as punchy as it was. Since then, it's been fab vocals and entertaining dance moves all the way.

Menn on Point

Originally from Ghana, Reggie Zippy and Bollie – aka Menn on Point – come with infectious energy, their own songs and some serious dance moves. Do live shows beckon for these lads?

Silver Tone

Also hailing from the London Community Gospel Choir, Silver Tone have certainly had their ups and downs with the judges, who have expressed concerns about their inability to take guidance when it comes to song choice. Perhaps Cheryl's confident she's the woman for the job?

The First Kings

Aaron, 25, Cardan, 21, Josh, 21, Yohemy, 25, and Calum, 23, burst onto The X Factor stage as The First Kings complete with their own video package and dancers. It was immediately clear that Cheryl was impressed and excited at the idea of working with them.

The acts cut from Cheryl's category are as follows: Cam and Brett, Decibellas, Goe, Mon Amie, My Bad Sister, PYT, Rumour Has It, Ryder, Tribe.

