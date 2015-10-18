Cheryl reveals which Groups are through to X Factor Judges' Houses
4th Power, Menn on Point, Alien, Bekln, Silver Tone and The First Kings are all off to Rome
The final nerve-shredding night of the Six Chair Challenge is done and dusted and after a whole lot of ifs, buts and maybes, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini finished what she started last week and decided which six groups are advancing to her Judges' Houses.
Six Chairs sees the remaining singers in the category perform for the judges in a mad game of musical chairs. The category mentor can opt to grant an act a seat (thereby a pass to the next stage) only to swap them out when a better one comes along. Brutal is a word used often in to describe this stage. No wonder Cheryl actually wanted it scrapped.
But for these lucky six, it's next stop Rome – where Cheryl will then go on to send another load home. Well, no one said this was going to be easy, did they?
Here's who's safe for now:
Alien
This sassy girl group have so far done what they set out to do: stand out from the crowd. You can almost see the pound signs in Simon Cowell's eyes. Now they're part of team Cheryl. Lucky her.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPgckmbuLno
Bekln
Bekln hail from the London Community Gospel Choir and their soulful sound has impressed throughout the competition. With vocals like these, it's easy to see why Cheryl's keen to progress them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHSimB1z7Ts
4th Power
4th Power – who'll be known as 4th Impact henceforth – is made up of four Filipino sisters, and they look set to go all the way to the live shows. After all, no one was expecting their first audition to be quite as punchy as it was. Since then, it's been fab vocals and entertaining dance moves all the way.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7YRRaOgpUk
Menn on Point
Originally from Ghana, Reggie Zippy and Bollie – aka Menn on Point – come with infectious energy, their own songs and some serious dance moves. Do live shows beckon for these lads?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dRFANHSl1U
Silver Tone
Also hailing from the London Community Gospel Choir, Silver Tone have certainly had their ups and downs with the judges, who have expressed concerns about their inability to take guidance when it comes to song choice. Perhaps Cheryl's confident she's the woman for the job?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKJ3ZsSBJgg
The First Kings
Aaron, 25, Cardan, 21, Josh, 21, Yohemy, 25, and Calum, 23, burst onto The X Factor stage as The First Kings complete with their own video package and dancers. It was immediately clear that Cheryl was impressed and excited at the idea of working with them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UD1qpmN1mzc
The acts cut from Cheryl's category are as follows: Cam and Brett, Decibellas, Goe, Mon Amie, My Bad Sister, PYT, Rumour Has It, Ryder, Tribe.
The X Factor continues next Saturday on ITV