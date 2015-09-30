Jess Glynne confirmed as Cheryl's guest judge at X Factor Judges' Houses
Singing sensation to help Cheryl choose which groups make it through to the live X Factor shows this year
Chart sensation Jess Glynne will be Cheryl Fernandez-Versini's guest judge at X Factor Judges' Houses this year, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal.
Mrs CFV and Glynne will be heading to Rome for this year's Judges' Houses. Here they'll decide which of the six groups chosen at the upcoming Six Chair Challenge will go through to this year's live performances.
Glynne rose to fame featuring on Clean Bandit's track Rather Be and her recent release Don't Be So Hard On Yourself reached Number One.
Rather fittingly, Glynne followed Cheryl to be the second British solo female artist to have five number ones in the UK.
Glynne's addition the this year's Judges' Houses stage of the competition follows news that Sinitta won't join Simon Cowell this year, with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson signed up to give his opinion on which overs acts should take to the stage for the live shows.
Judges' Houses was planned to be a live broadcast, but technical and logistical concerns saw plans change. Performances will now be pre-recorded on location, while the result will be broadcast live from Wembley Arena.
The X Factor continues Sunday at 7:00pm on ITV