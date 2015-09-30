Glynne rose to fame featuring on Clean Bandit's track Rather Be and her recent release Don't Be So Hard On Yourself reached Number One.

Rather fittingly, Glynne followed Cheryl to be the second British solo female artist to have five number ones in the UK.

Glynne's addition the this year's Judges' Houses stage of the competition follows news that Sinitta won't join Simon Cowell this year, with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson signed up to give his opinion on which overs acts should take to the stage for the live shows.

Judges' Houses was planned to be a live broadcast, but technical and logistical concerns saw plans change. Performances will now be pre-recorded on location, while the result will be broadcast live from Wembley Arena.

The X Factor continues Sunday at 7:00pm on ITV