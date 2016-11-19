What time is The X Factor on TV?

The live show will kick off at 8pm tonight, on ITV.

And the results?

One contestant will be departing the show on Sunday from 8pm once the results of the public vote are counted.

What happened in last week's show?

We were treated to a disco-fest where contestants banged out some dance floor classics. Oh, and Honey G chanted her own name through an, urm, unusual rendition of the BeeGee’s Stayin’ Alive.

However, the performance above – the one with the lyrics “get low with Honey on the dance floor” slipped in – earned Honey G another week on the show.

Same can’t be said for Sam Lavery, who was eliminated from the show after a sing-off with Ryan Lawrie.

Who is singing what in Movie Week?

We’ll cut to what you really want to know: Honey G will be singing (is that the right word?) a mash-up of It’s Like That by Jason Nevins (from Keith Lemon: The Movie) and Getting Jiggy With It by Will Smith (from Last Days of Disco). That’s got to be worth a watch, right?

Here’s the full list:

Matt Terry: Writing’s on The Wall - Sam Smith (Spectre)

Ryan Lawrie: Jailhouse Rock - Elvis Presley (Jailhouse Rock)

Emily Middlemas: It Must Have Been Love - Roxette (Pretty Woman)

Saara Aalto: My Heart Will Go On - Celine Dion (Titanic)

5 After Midnight: Try a Little Tenderness - Otis Redding (The Commitments)

