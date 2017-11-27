After leaving Strictly, Susan Calman has just one "burning ambition": to be in Doctor Who
And fans REALLY want it to happen
Published: Monday, 27 November 2017 at 0:48 pm
Strictly Come Dancing’s Susan Calman may have left the ballroom this weekend, but now she has another dream: to star in Doctor Who.
Messaging on Twitter after her Strictly exit, the Scottish comedian revealed her ambition to become the next Doctor in Doctor Who – or at least join a few adventures through time and space.
Fans could definitely see her quick-stepping away from Daleks...
And some even saw a role for her professional dancing partner Kevin Clifton too...
So, with Bradley Walsh and two other companions soon joining Jodie Whittaker in the Tardis, isn’t there room for one more in series 12? We’re looking at you, Chris Chibnall.
Strictly Come Dancing continues 7.05pm Saturday, BBC1
