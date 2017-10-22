New Doctor Who star Bradley Walsh (Getty, BD)

And while Doctor Who’s new showrunner Chris Chibnall has not yet revealed exactly who these characters are and how things will pan out, the BBC tonight confirmed that two Hollyoaks stars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill will play new regular characters in the show.

Cole (below), whose acting credits include the role of Neil Cooper in Hollyoaks is playing a new character called Ryan in Doctor Who. Tosin also had a brief appearance in the 2015 Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the X-Wing pilot Lt. Bastian.

New Doctor Who star Tosin Cole

Meanwhile Mandip Gill, who played Hollyoaks’ Phoebe Jackson among other roles in other shows, is playing a character called Yasmin.

New Doctor Who star Mandip Gill

Actress and singer Sharon D Clarke is to become another regular in what the BBC describes as a “returning role”. However it has not yet been made clear who the character she will play is – or whether she will take over the part of one of the Doctor’s adversaries or friends.

Clarke, an actress and singer (below), is best known for playing Lola Griffin in medical drama Holby City.

New Doctor Who star Sharon D Clarke

“New head writer and executive producer Chris Chibnall, who made the decision to cast the first ever woman in the iconic role, is also shaking up who will travel with the Doctor in the Tardis, with a team of new characters,” said the BBC in a statement.

In more exclusive news, the BBC has confirmed that the new series will be a ten-week run of fifty minute episodes in Autumn 2018, kicking off with a feature-length hour for the opening launch.

Chris Chibnall said: “The new Doctor is going to need new friends. We’re thrilled to welcome Mandip, Tosin and Bradley to the Doctor Who family. They’re three of Britain’s brightest talents and we can’t wait to see them dive into brand new adventures with Jodie’s Doctor. Alongside them, we’re delighted that Sharon D Clarke is also joining the show."

Jodie Whittaker said: "I am so excited to share this huge adventure with Mandip, Tosin and Bradley. It's a dream team!"

Bradley Walsh added: “I remember watching William Hartnell as the first Doctor. Black and white made it very scary for a youngster like myself. I was petrified but even though I’d watch most of it from behind the sofa through my fingers, I became a fan. I then queued up for ages to get into the Carlton picture house in Watford to watch the great Peter Cushing appear as the Doctor in a full length feature film made in glorious colour. Am I thrilled to be part of this whole ground breaking new dawn for the Doctor?? Oh yes!”

Mandip Gill said: “I am over the moon to be joining the Doctor Who family. This is an iconic show with an amazing fanbase and I look forward to everything that brings. Certain roles seem unattainable and this is one of those, so much so I didn't believe it to be true for the first few weeks. To be working alongside the likes of Jodie, Bradley and my old friend Tosin is thrilling. This show is worlds away from the work I've done previously and that's the part that excites me the most.”

Tosin Cole said: "I'm grateful and excited to be a part of this journey with the team. I'm looking forward to jumping in this Doctor Who universe."

Matt Strevens, Executive Producer, BBC Studios said he was “thrilled to welcome Bradley, Mandip and Tosin to the new Who family” while Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama added: "The casting of Mandip, Tosin and Bradley is a mark of the new creative ambition Chris is bringing to Doctor Who. He's already made history with the casting of Jodie. These three new characters complete a new and utterly unmissable team aboard the Tardis."