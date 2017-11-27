Viewers were VERY emotional after the latest Strictly exit
Viewers loved the "pure joy" this celebrity dancer brought to the show – and are sad to see them go
From her Wonder Woman samba to Game of Thrones dragon-breathing foxtrot, Susan Calman has gifted viewers some of the most memorable TV moments of the year. However, last night saw Susan’s streak end as she was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.
After finding herself in the dance-off with Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez, Calman – alongside professional partner Kevin Clifton – failed to win over the judges with her American Smooth to Beyond the Sea. Her time had come.
Viewers couldn’t be sadder to see Calman step away from the Strictly dance floor...
Many applauded the “pure joy” Calman had brought to Saturday nights...
Some – including JK Rowling – declared Calman the real winner of this year’s contest…
And others were simply smitten with the memories that she left us...
We'll miss you, Susan!
Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday 7.05pm, BBC1