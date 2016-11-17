Former Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls went on BBC Radio 4's Today programme to have a serious discussion about Bank of England independence and fiscal policy. However, it's pretty hard to pay attention to his argument when he is showing presenter Nick Robinson how to dance Gangnam Style.

Yes, the Strictly Come Dancing star revived his incredible routine from last weekend with the Today presenter during a break for the news. And, after watching this, I think we'll all need a break.