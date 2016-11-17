Strictly's Ed Balls teaches Radio 4's Nick Robinson how to dance Gangnam Style
Giddy up Nick
Former Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls went on BBC Radio 4's Today programme to have a serious discussion about Bank of England independence and fiscal policy. However, it's pretty hard to pay attention to his argument when he is showing presenter Nick Robinson how to dance Gangnam Style.
Yes, the Strictly Come Dancing star revived his incredible routine from last weekend with the Today presenter during a break for the news. And, after watching this, I think we'll all need a break.
Yes, this is a video of @edballs of @bbcstrictly fame teaching @bbcnickrobinson Gangnam style during the eight o'clock news #r4today pic.twitter.com/yptk5Qf1uj
— BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) November 17, 2016
"Do you think my credibility is ever going to recover?" Robinson mouths at the camera. "Is his?"
All this while a beaming Balls teaches him the correct 'pony' posture.
@BBCr4today @BBCRadio4 @edballs @bbcstrictly @bbcnickrobinson So funny. Why so self conscious about dancing Nick ?
— Viv Thomas (@veetee49) November 17, 2016
It's not exactly cutting political analysis. But other than that, it's practically perfect.