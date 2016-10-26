As you can see in the clip below, Robinson suggested that Balls’ “Portillo moment” would end up with the public seeing Balls in a different light once he was out of politics - just as we now all warm to TV’s Michael Portillo who also lost his seat in a shock result in 1997.

Robinson said at the time that “there is a side to Ed Balls that the public has never got” and spoke warmly of the “marathon running, football playing passionate family man”.

You can see Robinson delivering his prediction at 9 minutes 16 seconds in:

And he was spot on.

“Strictly is bringing my prediction true,” Robinson now tells RadioTimes.com with a smile.