And my, oh my, did Ed give it socks.

The routine was a massive hit in the ballroom, even though judges Craig, Darcey, Bruno and Len only awarded it 25 points - and left Ed languishing at the bottom of the leaderboard.

"That, without fail, will go down in Strictly history" said Darcey, while Craig summed up the dance with three letters: "O. M. G"

That's about all we could muster too, Craig.

I mean, just look at him go...

Can Ed make it all the way to Blackpool? Only time - and public votes - will tell.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Sunday November 13th at 7.15pm