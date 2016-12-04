Did you feel that this week's Strictly Come Dancing was, sort of, missing something?

You weren't alone. Ed Balls was in many viewers' thoughts during Musicals Week.

The former Labour politician was gone but not forgotten in the first live show since his Strictly exit.

He was so missed, viewers even took to coming up with alternative Labour politicians who could take his place next year.

#Strictly definitely lacked something without @edballs Can we have Ed Miliband for the next series? Or Gordon Brown

— Purfleet John (@Purfleetjohn) December 4, 2016

But Balls is irreplaceable.

Especially when you see what might have been...

We were going to do a @bbcstrictly rumba next week to Shirley Bassey's 'This Is My Life - it's probably best left to the imagination! pic.twitter.com/rNjhN7Gjss

— Ed Balls (@edballs) November 27, 2016

We will remember him.

