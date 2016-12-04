Strictly Come Dancing just wasn't the same without Ed Balls
Viewers missed the fire of the former politician during Musicals Week
Did you feel that this week's Strictly Come Dancing was, sort of, missing something?
You weren't alone. Ed Balls was in many viewers' thoughts during Musicals Week.
The former Labour politician was gone but not forgotten in the first live show since his Strictly exit.
He was so missed, viewers even took to coming up with alternative Labour politicians who could take his place next year.
#Strictly definitely lacked something without @edballs Can we have Ed Miliband for the next series? Or Gordon Brown
— Purfleet John (@Purfleetjohn) December 4, 2016
But Balls is irreplaceable.
More like this
Especially when you see what might have been...
We were going to do a @bbcstrictly rumba next week to Shirley Bassey's 'This Is My Life - it's probably best left to the imagination! pic.twitter.com/rNjhN7Gjss
— Ed Balls (@edballs) November 27, 2016
We will remember him.
Strictly Come Dancing 2016: meet the contestants