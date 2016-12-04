The former Labour politician was gone but not forgotten in the first live show since his Strictly exit.

He was so missed, viewers even took to coming up with alternative Labour politicians who could take his place next year.

#Strictly definitely lacked something without @edballs Can we have Ed Miliband for the next series? Or Gordon Brown — Purfleet John (@Purfleetjohn) December 4, 2016

But Balls is irreplaceable.

Especially when you see what might have been...

We were going to do a @bbcstrictly rumba next week to Shirley Bassey's 'This Is My Life - it's probably best left to the imagination! pic.twitter.com/rNjhN7Gjss — Ed Balls (@edballs) November 27, 2016

We will remember him.

Strictly Come Dancing 2016: meet the contestants

Anastacia

Ed

Balls



Tameka

Empson

Claudia

Fragapane



Lesley

Joseph



Daisy

Lowe

Danny

Mac



Naga

Munchetty



Melvin

Odoom

Ore

Oduba



Louise

Redknapp



Judge Robert

Rinder

Greg

Rutherford



Laura

Whitmore



Will

Young