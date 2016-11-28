Well, we actually know what could have been, seeing as Ed Balls has tweeted a video of the rumba he and Katya Jones had planned to perform next week, definitely best NOT left to the imagination.

Would you just look at those arms.

Um, so can he get a pardon and come back on the show please? C'mon… election votes in the US are being recounted, MPs are getting a say on the EU referendum – panic back-pedalling is sooo 2016.

Is it really too much trouble to let Ed Balls back onto the Strictly dance floor? IS IT?