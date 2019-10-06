All of the four judges opted to save "stronger couple" David and Nadiya, with Bruno Tonioli stating: "I would go for the couple that was more convincing and that delivered more under pressure, the performance was up a notch from Saturday night. David and Nadiya.”

Movie Week saw a wide range of film-inspired performances, with dances ranging from a Downton Abbey foxtrot, to a quickstep set to Liza Minnelli show tune Cabaret.

The remaining thirteen couples will take to the dance floor next week, when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 12th October at 6.40pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.